Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.2%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Free Report) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 11.66% of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

