Financial Comparison: AES (NYSE:AES) vs. Iren (OTC:IRDEY)

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) and Iren (OTC:IRDEY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AES and Iren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES -4.23% 37.75% 3.63% Iren N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AES and Iren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 3 3 0 2.50 Iren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AES presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than Iren.

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Iren pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AES pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iren pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AES has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AES shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AES and Iren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.62 billion 1.01 -$546.00 million ($0.88) -21.61 Iren N/A N/A N/A $0.61 27.31

Iren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AES. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AES beats Iren on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Iren

Iren SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-utility company in Italy. It operates through Networks, Waste Management, Energy, Market, and Other Services segments. The company produces and distributes electricity primarily from hydroelectric, thermoelectric, cogeneration, and other renewables, as well as distributes natural gas. It distributes electrical energy through 7,872 kilometers of medium and low voltage networks to approximately 729,000 connected users; and natural gas through its network of approximately 8,160 kilometers of high, medium, and low-pressure pipes to approximately 738,000 customers. The company also operates integrated water cycle, which includes 20,358 kilometers of pipeline networks that serve 2.9 million residents; 11,279 kilometers of sewerage networks; and operates treatment plants. In addition, it is involved in the provision of services related to street lighting systems, traffic light systems, heating systems, and electrical and special systems; collection and disposal of waste; snow clearing services; and analysis laboratories, telecommunications, and other services. It operates 35 hydroelectric plants, 7 thermoelectric cogeneration systems, and 1 thermoelectric plant, as well as 105 photovoltaic production plants with an installed capacity of 142 MW. Iren SpA is based in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

