Financial Contrast: LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) versus Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveOne and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.71% N/A -22.91% Paramount Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Paramount Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $99.61 million 1.03 -$10.02 million ($0.20) -5.60 Paramount Global $30.15 billion 0.42 N/A N/A N/A

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne.

Summary

LiveOne beats Paramount Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports. The company's Direct-to-Consumer segment provides portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime Networks' subscription streaming service, BET+, and Noggin. The company's Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release; media licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, digital home entertainment, and DVDs; and operates portfolio of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

