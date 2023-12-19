Financial Contrast: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) vs. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics 16.68% 62.80% 14.23% Compugen N/A -48.16% -39.06%

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

12.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.67 -$14.93 million $0.05 35.61 Compugen $7.50 million 8.43 -$33.69 million ($0.37) -1.97

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compugen 1 0 4 0 2.60

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.80%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,041.55%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Compugen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It also develops PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.