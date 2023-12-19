Finning International Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Finning International Price Performance

FTT stock opened at C$37.70 on Monday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

