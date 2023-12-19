First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13,000.00 and last traded at $13,000.00. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,250.00.

First National of Nebraska Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12,649.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12,817.14.

Get First National of Nebraska alerts:

First National of Nebraska Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.