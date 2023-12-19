First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

