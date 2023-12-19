Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,176 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

