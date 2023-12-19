Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

