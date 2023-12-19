Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

