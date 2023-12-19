Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 304,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

