Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $242.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

