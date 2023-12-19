Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

