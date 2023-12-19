Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

