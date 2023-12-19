Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $501.17 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $508.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

