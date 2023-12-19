Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $567.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $336.15 and a fifty-two week high of $575.73.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.