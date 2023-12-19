Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

