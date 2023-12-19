Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

