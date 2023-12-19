Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

