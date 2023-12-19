Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

