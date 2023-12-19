Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.