Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

