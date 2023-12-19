Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.