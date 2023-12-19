Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

