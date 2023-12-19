Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.9% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

