Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,820 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

