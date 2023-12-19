Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Shares of PLD opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

