Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 392.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

