Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.