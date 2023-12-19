Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

