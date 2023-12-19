Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,584,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $250.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.04.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

