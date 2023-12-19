Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Trading Down 0.1%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

