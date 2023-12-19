FY2023 Earnings Estimate for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Issued By Zacks Research

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for 3D Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.84. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

