FY2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $12.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.12. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources by 246.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,857,000 after acquiring an additional 239,910 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

