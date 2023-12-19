FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

