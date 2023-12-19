FY2023 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Lowered by Analyst (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.90 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

