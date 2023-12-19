General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Decreased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $252.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

