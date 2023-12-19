Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in November

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEOS

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.