Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in November

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of GEOS opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.59.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
