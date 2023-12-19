GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of GOVXW stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
