GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVXW stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

