Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 384,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

