Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Marc Stapley Sells 16,250 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

