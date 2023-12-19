Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $765.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

