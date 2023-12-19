Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.03. 3,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

