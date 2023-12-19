Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 5.1% in November

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 376,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Golden Heaven Group stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

Further Reading

