GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading Up 0.3%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 26,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $81.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOUT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

