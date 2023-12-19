Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 177,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

