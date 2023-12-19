Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.61. 19,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 128,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTEC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenland Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

