Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GO opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

