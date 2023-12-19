Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $238.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ASR opened at $296.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average is $256.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $5.7115 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 26.78%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
