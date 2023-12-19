Head-To-Head Comparison: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -35.15% -25.33% -9.35% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curaleaf and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 1 1 6 0 2.63 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.67%.

This table compares Curaleaf and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.78 -$370.10 million ($0.66) -5.68 Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.00 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Volatility and Risk

Curaleaf has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tauriga Sciences beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

